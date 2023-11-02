No face-to-face classes on Nov. 3

AFTER the break due to the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day observance on Nov. 1 and 2, classes in public schools will resume on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, but these will be conducted through the modular or distance learning approach.

Director Salustiano Jimenez of the Department of Education (DepEd) Central Visayas told SunStar Cebu on Thursday that the decision was made to account for the fact that only one school day is left for this week.

“There’s no face-to-face because tomorrow is Friday, then [next is] Saturday, Sunday. It is the only day that they will go [to school] and they are still in the province,” he said.

Aside from Nov. 1 and 2, last Monday, Oct. 30, was also declared a special non-working holiday due to the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Salustiano said the agency had issued a directive to implement a form of blended learning, which combines online resources and in-person classroom methods in education.

However, he acknowledged that schools in rural areas may encounter challenges in conducting online classes due to intermittent internet connection.

“Moreover, some teachers have returned to their hometowns in the province, making it difficult for them to carry out online classes,” he said.

Last Oct. 27, DepEd issued memorandum OASOPS-2023-221 indicating that in view of the BSKE, teaching personnel in public schools would not be required to be physically present in their schools on Oct. 31 and Nov. 3, 2023.

It added that school heads should ensure the effective implementation of blended learning methods, including modular and asynchronous approaches, to maintain educational activities on those dates.

Salustiano said he had reminded teachers to prepare modules for the implementation of distance learning in accordance with the memorandum.