No fare hikes allowed: LTFRB warns of penalties for unauthorized charges

AS GLOBAL oil prices remain volatile, public transportation regulators are working to keep daily travel affordable for Filipinos. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 has issued a clear directive: public utility vehicle (PUV) fares remain the same, and any driver or operator charging extra is breaking the law.

Protecting commuters



LTFRB 7 Director Abosamen Matuan on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, reminded operators in Central Visayas that they cannot change fares on their own. Any adjustment to the official fare matrix—the set price for a ride—must come directly from the LTFRB Central Office.

Because transportation is a basic cost that affects everything from workers' income to the price of goods in the market, the government closely regulates these prices to prevent inflation. Director Matuan urged commuters to speak up if they encounter overcharging. If you see a driver charging more than the official rate, you are encouraged to report them to the local LTFRB office for investigation.

Penalties for overcharging

The government takes unauthorized fare hikes very seriously. Transport operators who decide to ignore the official rules face a series of escalating financial and legal penalties: