No fare hikes allowed: LTFRB warns of penalties for unauthorized charges

AS GLOBAL oil prices remain volatile, public transportation regulators are working to keep daily travel affordable for Filipinos. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 has issued a clear directive: public utility vehicle (PUV) fares remain the same, and any driver or operator charging extra is breaking the law.
LTFRB 7 Director Abosamen Matuan on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, reminded operators in Central Visayas that they cannot change fares on their own. Any adjustment to the official fare matrix—the set price for a ride—must come directly from the LTFRB Central Office.
Because transportation is a basic cost that affects everything from workers' income to the price of goods in the market, the government closely regulates these prices to prevent inflation. Director Matuan urged commuters to speak up if they encounter overcharging. If you see a driver charging more than the official rate, you are encouraged to report them to the local LTFRB office for investigation.
The government takes unauthorized fare hikes very seriously. Transport operators who decide to ignore the official rules face a series of escalating financial and legal penalties:
By enforcing these penalties, the government aims to ensure that transport providers continue to follow the rules while maintaining service for the public.
The government understands that rising fuel prices make it difficult for drivers to earn a living. To help address this without raising prices for passengers, the government is prioritizing a "subsidy-first" approach.
Fuel Subsidies: The government has prepared a P2.5 billion fund to provide cash assistance to qualified PUV operators and drivers.
Targeted Assistance: In Central Visayas alone, there are 30,744 identified beneficiaries. This support is designed to help drivers cover the extra cost of fuel so they can keep their operations running without passing the cost to commuters.
Ongoing Review: While the LTFRB is currently studying pending petitions for a fare increase, officials have emphasized that fare hikes are the "last resort." The goal is to use subsidies and other efficiency programs to keep travel costs stable for as long as possible.
The situation remains fluid. While transport officials are currently "re-crunching the numbers" on pending fare hike requests to ensure any potential change is fair and necessary, the current, official fare rates stay in effect until further notice from the LTFRB Central Office.
For now, the focus is on getting the promised fuel subsidies into the hands of drivers as quickly as possible. These subsidies are meant to act as a buffer against the current global oil market, helping to stabilize the transportation sector and support the millions of Filipinos who rely on it every day.