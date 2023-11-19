No final word yet on P35K bonus for regular, casual CH employees

WITH a little more than a month left before Christmas, the executive department of Cebu City has yet to submit its proposed budget for the P35,000 bonus to City Hall employees.

This made an opposition councilor doubt if the City Government has enough money to grant the cash incentive.

City Budget Officer Jerone Castillo had submitted to the City Council the resolution approved by the Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence, granting each regular and casual employee in City Hall a P35,000 cash bonus.

During its regular session on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera moved to note Castillo’s endorsement and said the council will only tackle the matter once the proposed budget is submitted to it.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, together with Mayor Michael Rama, who is currently on vacation in Australia, announced during the flag ceremony on Oct. 23 that the bonus, once approved, will be disbursed within November or in December, at the very latest, to allow City Hall employees to celebrate the holiday with additional financial support.

Councilor Noel Wenceslao, committee on budget and finance chairman, in a text message on Sunday, Nov. 19, said they will try to discuss the matter as soon as they get the proposal from the executive department, adding the council still has enough time to discuss it.

However, Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos, a member of the opposition, pointed out that it’s already the third week of November and the executive department has yet to submit the budget proposal.

She said the treasurer should be forthright and say whether the City has enough money for the bonus, considering the City failed to reach the target P50 billion budget for this year.

As of October, the City Treasurer Office had only collected a gross amount of P7,556,320,087.76.

“The confidence of the executive is oozing. I want to think that they are on top of the situation. I hope they will not frustrate the 4,000 plus employees of City Hall,” said de los Santos on Sunday.

De los Santos also said the council should be made aware of how much of the budget was utilized for the effectiveness of fiscal management.

“Bottom line is do we have money to give without jeopardizing anything?” she added.

The P35,000 bonus is intended for 1,345 regular employees, around 3,000 casual employees, and elected officials.

In previous interviews, Vice Mayor Garcia said an ordinance has to be passed first before the City can grant job order employees (JOs) an incentive, explaining that the City does not have an employer-employee relationship with JOs, which is why the latter are not entitled to any special perks like bonuses.

There are around 3,000 JO employees in City Hall.

The City will take the money for the bonus from its general funds, which refer to all funds used for a general purpose.

The planned P35,000 bonus, if approved, will be 250 percent more than the bonus released five years ago.

In 2018, during the time of former mayor Tomas Osmeña, around 5,000 regular and contractual City Hall employees only received P10,000, while around 3,000 JO employees received P2,000.

In 2019, during the time of the late mayor Edgardo Labella, the employees’ Christmas bonus doubled to P20,000.

However, during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the City chose to only give P10,000.

In 2021 and 2022, the City returned to granting P20,000 Christmas bonus to its regular and casual employees.