No ‘ghosts’ in Opon, says Chan

LAPU-LAPU City Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan denied allegations of so-called “ghost projects” raised by political critic Humprey Elvira, dismissing the claims as false and misleading.

In a series of Facebook posts, Chan addressed the projects questioned by Elvira, including the Coastal Road Phase 2 in Barangay Pajo, clarifying that construction has yet to commence due to pending documentation and approval processes.

He stressed that these projects, along with the Tri-Level Interchange in Marigondon, are still in the pipeline and are intended to address traffic congestion in major thoroughfares once implemented.

“Dili na ta sige’g tagad aning mga fake news peddler. Ako na lang hangyo sa mga taw, suta-a lang kung unsay tinuod. Makita ra bitaw na ninyu ang atong mga projects sa inyung palibot,” Chan said.

(We should stop giving attention to these fake news peddlers. I just ask the people to check for yourselves what is true. You can see our projects right in your own communities.)

Chan’s statement comes in response to claims by Elvira, the administrator of the Facebook page Kugtong sa Opon, who alleged that nine projects listed in the so-called “Cabral Files” are ghost projects. Elvira specifically cited the P300-million Multipurpose Building in Barangay Looc, which has yet to materialize.

Elvira is a tattoo artist and vocal critic of the Chan administration. On his page, he regularly posts commentary and opinions about local government actions and officials in Lapu-Lapu City.

The political critic faces multiple criminal complaints filed by Chan and other local officials under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (Republic Act 10175) and related laws.

In response to the specific allegation regarding Barangay Looc, Chan explained that the project is no longer a multipurpose hall but a “multipurpose facility.” He said efforts are currently underway to secure its budget.

The facility is designed to feature a standard Olympic-sized oval capable of hosting national and international sporting events, such as Batang Pinoy and Palarong Pambansa.

Chan also pointed out that this is not the first time such accusations have been made. Similar allegations were previously raised against the seawall project in Barangay Caubian and the sewage treatment plant in Barangay Pajo — projects that he personally inspected.

He also cited the water pumping station in Looc, which has already been completed and played a crucial role during a recent fire in the area.

An invitation was previously extended to Elvira to join site visits along with legal counsel and barangay officials, but Chan alleged the invitation was ignored.

The lawmaker urged the public to verify claims through barangay officials, the Department of Public Works and Highways, or official government social media pages before sharing allegations online. / DPC