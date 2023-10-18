No giveaways, candidates told.

CANDIDATES in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) are reminded not to distribute giveaways, as the campaign period officially starts on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

Jason Ivan delos Santos, administration officer of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) 7, said this prohibition aims to prevent candidates from overspending, and promotes fairness, transparency and equal opportunities for all candidates.

“We received a directive yesterday, strongly prohibiting the distribution of items such as ballers, caps and others,” he told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Traditional campaign giveaways like T-shirts, fans, ballers, hats or caps, pens, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, bags, sun visors, and anything else of value, have been declared illegal by the election body. This marks a departure from past campaign practices involving the distribution of such items to win over voters.

Delos Santos said the directive came from the Comelec central office in Manila on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

He said the ban also includes the distribution of packed meals.

Delos Santos said that both winning and losing candidates must declare all their expenditures in their statements of contributions and expenditures (Soce) by Nov. 29

Republic Act 7166, or the Synchronized National and Local Elections and Electoral Reforms Act, mandates that all candidates and political party treasurers must submit detailed reports of campaign contributions and expenses to the Commission’s offices within 30 days after election day.

Candidates who fail to meet the submission deadline may face penalties of up to P60,000, and may be permanently disqualified from public office.

The campaign period official ends on Oct. 28.

Delos Santos said they have issued show-cause orders to some candidates regarding allegations of early campaigning, including three here in Cebu.

With the BSKE taking place on Oct. 30, concerns about peace, order, and security have naturally arisen. In response, the police have pledged to uphold their duty to ensure the safety and security of voters throughout the election season.

Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, Police Regional Office 7 spokesman, said that they are partnering with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and members of the Philippine Coast Guard to ensure the public’s safety, especially on election day.

Pelare said that while there are concerns and areas with a history of election-related incidents and intense political rivalry, the public should not worry as authorities are intensifying efforts in those areas.

In Cebu, there are 43,804 candidates in the BSKE of which 2,650 are running for barangay captain; 22,013 for seats in the barangay council; 2,657 for SK chairman; and 16,454 for seats in the SK council.