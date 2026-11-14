No grand Christmas gatherings

LAPU-LAPU City will forego a grand Christmas party for government employees this year and instead hold smaller departmental gatherings to conserve public funds, Mayor Ma. Cynthia Chan announced on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Chan said the City Government would adopt an arrangement similar to the one implemented in 2025, when it canceled its Christmas party following the magnitude-6.9 earthquake and the effects of Typhoons Tino and Uwan, as well as Tropical Depression Verbena.

The cancellation last year was intended to help the city prioritize emergency preparedness and address damage to homes and livelihoods.

This year, the decision to hold modest Christmas gatherings is part of the city’s efforts to conserve resources amid preparations for the El Niño phenomenon and the ongoing fuel crisis.

The move is also in line with Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Circular Letter No. 2026-15, issued on Nov. 9, which reminds government agencies and local government units to exercise prudence in using public funds for year-end gatherings, celebrations and similar activities.

Chan said department heads met on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to discuss plans for the employees’ Christmas gatherings.

The celebrations will be held simultaneously on Dec. 22, starting at around 2 or 3 p.m., allowing employees to celebrate within their respective departments without significantly disrupting City Hall operations.

“We will just have simultaneous gatherings so that our services will not be disrupted too much,” Chan said in Cebuano.

She said the gatherings would also give department heads and employees an opportunity to come together and express gratitude for the year.

Chan discouraged departments from holding extravagant celebrations, stressing the need to remain mindful of public funds.

“We discourage grand celebrations,” she said.

The mayor said the city’s cost-conscious approach would extend beyond Christmas festivities to other city-sponsored celebrations, including Lapu-Lapu City’s 291st Patronal Fiesta. / DPC