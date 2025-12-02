No grand Christmas party at Capitol

CEBU Province aims for a “meaningful Christmas” to stand in solidarity with Cebuanos affected by the recent earthquake and typhoon, Public Information Officer Ainjeliz dela Torre Orong said in an interview on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

“As announced by guv (Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro) last night sa Christmas lighting dire sa Capitol, there will be no grand party dire sa Kapitolyo but naa lang, pwede ra gihapon ang mga departments kay as guv mentioned, mga employees man gud they also deserve it,” Orong said.

(As announced by Governor Pam Baricuatro during the Christmas lighting at the Capitol last night, there will be no grand party here. Departments may still hold modest gatherings, as the governor emphasized that employees also deserve a celebration.)

Baricuatro earlier announced the cancellation of the Capitol’s annual grand Christmas party during Monday’s (December 1) lighting ceremony, explaining that provincial resources must be prioritized for essential services and ongoing recovery efforts following recent disasters.

“This is Christmas is not about extravagance; it's about reflection, about choosing to be better and not bitter, kinder and not angrier, more united not divided," said Baricuatro.

She added that while the main celebration will not push through, individual Capitol offices may still hold simple and modest gatherings. (CDF)