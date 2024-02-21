No health-related cases linked to dirty water in Moalboal

THERE has been no confirmed health-related cases linked to the recent contamination of a major water source in Moalboal, which began producing dirty water on February 10, 2024, a medical doctor said.

Dr. Nicol Machacon of the Moalboal Rural Health Unit (RHU) told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview Wednesday, February 21, 2024, that two residents have complained of diarrhea, but these cases could not be directly attributed to the dirty water.

“There were two recorded diarrheal cases at the Moalboal Rural Health Unit, both cannot be directly attributed to the dirty water experienced by Moalboalanons since February 10,” he said.

Machacon said the diarrheal cases can also be foodborne and not necessarily waterborne.

He added that no skin allergies or lesions were documented at the Moalboal RHU since the problem with the water source happened.

Machacon reminded the residents, though, not to use the tap water without boiling it first.

He said the water should be boiled before it is used for drinking, cooking, brushing the teeth, and even taking a bath.

On February 20, the Moalboal Water District (MWD) released a notice of “temporary” closure of the Pangi water source.

The residents were advised to collect water before 4 p.m. of February 21, 2024.

“Ang MWD management nakadesisyon nga pawongon / i-off temporaryo ang Pangi source nga nagsupply sa atong tubig. Gi-awhag ang tanan nga magsawod og tubig sugod karon kay ugma, Pebrero 21, 2024, alas 4 sa hapon, himuon ang pagpawong,” said MWD.

(The MWD management has decided to temporarily turn off the Pangi source that supplies our water. Everyone is encouraged to collect water starting today because tomorrow, February 21, 2024, at 4 p.m., the source will be turned off.)

The Pangi source supplies few of the major barangays in Moalboal, namely, Poblacion East and West, Basdiot, Tuble, and Tomonoy, among others.

The temporary closure of the Pangi source was done to gradually stop the supply of submerged water and replace it with clean and clear water from Busay source, said the MWD. (CDF)