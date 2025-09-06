No injuries reported in Bankal Elementary School fire

NO INJURIES were reported after a fire broke out at Bankal Elementary School in Lapu-Lapu City Friday night, September 5, 2025.

The blaze partially damaged three classrooms and completely destroyed a stockroom.

Authorities pegged the damage at P720,000, according to Fire Officer 1 Vincent Rhey Reyes of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District.

Investigators said the fire was believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit from an arched wire near the stockroom entrance.

School principal Evelyn Orongan confirmed that the blaze disrupted the learning of about 630 students, including kindergarten and elementary pupils.

While only three classrooms were partially damaged, nine nearby classrooms were declared unsafe due to their proximity to the fire and connected wires, further straining available learning spaces.

Orongan assured that classes will resume on Monday, September 8, using the remaining facilities.

Kindergarten classes will be relocated to the ground floor, while Grade 5 students will adopt a half-day schedule.

The stockroom reportedly contained unused educational books and electric fans marked for disposal. (DPC)