No lechon price cap; CV has hog surplus

The Department of Agriculture sees no need to impose a price cap on lechon this holiday season, regardless of the impact of African swine fever (ASF) or fluctuations in hog supply.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Laurel Jr. stated that the high demand for pork during the holiday season and the reduced supply due to ASF are not sufficient reasons to impose a price cap on pork, particularly roasted pig (lechon).

Secretary Laurel emphasized that lechon is considered a luxury item, not a basic necessity, and that price controls should not apply since it is more of an indulgence than an essential product.

Although a “minimal” price increase is expected due to peak holiday demand, Laurel assured that the country’s pork supply remains stable.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a big increase. I think it will just be a minor increment,” he said.

A price cap is a regulatory mechanism that sets a maximum price for a good or service, typically imposed by government authorities to protect consumers from excessively high prices, ensure fairness and prevent monopolistic practices.

Central Visayas Pork Producers Cooperative president Jonathan Young confirmed that pork prices in the region are dictated by “free market forces” and cannot be easily controlled or capped by authorities.

“Price is always dictated by free market forces, whether it goes up or down,” Young said, explaining that pork prices fluctuate based on supply and demand. He also pointed out the challenges of regulating pork prices, especially with the large and unregulated informal market for hogs.

“It’s impossible to impose a price cap on such a wide informal market,” he added, noting that many transactions occur outside formal channels.

Surplus Supply

Central Visayas currently has a surplus supply of hogs, sufficient to meet the region’s demand this holiday season despite the ongoing threat of African Swine Fever (ASF), according to Young.

“Yes, we have a surplus in Cebu,” Young confirmed when asked about the region’s hog supply.

In related news, Cebu Province recently relaxed its hog transport rules. The province decided to lift the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) shipping permit requirement after complaints from hog traders in Negros Island, who claimed that the BAI had not issued permits for hogs entering Cebu for nearly two years.

Hog traders transporting hogs to Cebu will now only need a veterinary health certificate, livestock permit, and an ASF rapid test for the hogs being shipped.

Meanwhile, Chester Tan, chairperson of the National Federation of Hog Farmers, reassured the public about the stability of pork supply during the holiday season.

“We assure the public that this coming December season, we have enough supply of pork, even for the lechoneros (roasted pig vendors). There’s enough supply,” Tan said in a separate interview.

Tan mentioned that hog farmers have been coordinating with the DA for months to prepare for the holiday demand.

Secretary Laurel also highlighted the role of pork imports in bolstering the country’s supply. “Actually, I was looking at the import numbers the other day, and it shows that pork importation this year is 10 percent higher than last year,” he noted.

As of September 30, over 517.86 million kilograms of imported pork have entered the country since January, according to the DA’s Trade System.

Addressing ASF Challenges

The Department of Agriculture continues to strengthen its efforts to mitigate the impact of ASF on the livestock sector. These efforts include government-controlled vaccination campaigns and stricter biosecurity protocols, such as setting up inspection stations in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces.

However, ASF remains a challenge in certain areas. According to the Bureau of Animal Industry, 465 barangays in the Cordillera region, Ilocos, Calabarzon, MIMAROPA, Bicol, and Soccsksargen are still classified as red zones, indicating active ASF cases. / CDF