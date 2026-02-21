No LPA, but shearline to affect Cebu weather

RESIDENTS in Cebu are expected to experience mostly cloudy skies during the weekend and continuing possibly through Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) - Visayas said.

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Ana Dumdum, in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Saturday, Feb. 21, said that the weather conditions are influenced by a shearline weather system.

She explained that the rainfall is not constant and mostly affects Eastern Visayas, where a shearline can bring heavy downpours, while other areas experience only scattered showers.

“In our area (Central Visayas and Cebu), we should remain prepared and keep monitoring the weather, as there is possibly a higher chance of rain on Sunday,” said Dumdum in Cebuano.

Dumdum added the occasional rain in Cebu and the region is mainly due to the interaction of the amihan with the shearline.

In the Philippines, a shearline often forms between the northeast monsoon (amihan) and warm, moist winds from the southwest or the Pacific, creating a band of instability in the atmosphere. This instability can trigger cloud formation and rain, particularly in areas along the boundary.

She added that flooding is not expected, and no advisories have been issued as of Saturday afternoon, Feb. 21.

Residents are advised to monitor weather updates. The bureau also reminded the public to stay alert for sudden weather changes, as shearline systems can sometimes cause short, localized heavy rain in certain areas.

Fair weather is expected to return by Tuesday, Feb. 24.

The weather bureau reported that there are no low-pressure areas affecting the region in the coming week. / DPC