No major damage reported in Bogo City after M5.4 quake

AUTHORITIES in Bogo City reported no major issues following the magnitude 5.4 earthquake that struck on Monday, April 6, 2026, as initial assessments continue.

Bogo City Assistant Commandant Joseph Mark Monleon told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Monday that the tremor lasted around one to two minutes and caused alarm among residents.

“Daghan na trauma kay syempre ikaduha nani nakaagi mi og linog since last year (Many are already traumatized because this is the second time we’ve experienced an earthquake since last year),” he said.

He said most of the reports they received involved individuals who were alarmed by the quake, with at least three residents particularly affected.

Monleon added that several large establishments, including fast-food chains, temporarily closed operations as a safety precaution.

He noted, however, that no classes were disrupted, as the Department of Education school year had already ended on March 31.

Monleon urged the public to remain alert and stay calm, warning against panic or rushing to avoid accidents during similar incidents.

“Stay alert and remain calm, and avoid panicking or rushing, especially considering what happened before that could lead to accidents,” he said. (CDF)