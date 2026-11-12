No Manila camp for Gilas, full training starts in Malaysia

GILAS Pilipinas will begin its official preparations for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers only after all its players have assembled in Seremban, Malaysia.

National coach Tim Cone said the adjustment was necessary because several overseas-based players, including naturalized player Bennie Boatwright, will not be available until at least Nov. 20.

The bulk of the team is scheduled to leave for the Malaysian city on Nov. 21.

“Everybody else comes on the 19th or on the 20th. We won’t have a full team until we get down to Kuala Lumpur,” Cone said as he outlined the team’s itinerary for the penultimate qualifying window.

“In my understanding, AJ (Edu), Q (Quentin Millora-Brown), and Mike Phillips are all joining us in Kuala Lumpur directly from Japan. Dwight (Ramos) is coming in a day before, and most of the guys are coming in a day before.”

With several players still committed to their respective leagues in Japan’s B. League and South Korea’s Korean Basketball League, Gilas will not hold its customary training camp in Manila.

“We will not. We could have a practice but it would be with three or four players. It doesn’t make sense for us practicing with three or four players,” Cone said, referring to PBA players Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, Juan Gomez de Liaño and CJ Perez, who are currently in Manila.

“The PBA guys, we could have practices with them, but again it’s only three or four players, and everybody else is from overseas,” he added. “If we could get them (overseas players) earlier, we would practice earlier, but we’re not gonna get them until the 20th.”

The Philippines is scheduled to face Syria on Nov. 27 before taking on Iran on Nov. 29. / PBA.PH