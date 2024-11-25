'No more 93-1 land swap deal'

THE Cebu City Government can no longer implement the 2018 93-1 land swap deal after it was formally revoked by the Cebu Provincial Government in 2021.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia confirmed this on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in response to a City Council resolution urging the implementation of the agreement.

The deal, signed on Aug. 3, 2018 by then Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña and then Cebu governor Hilario Davide III, sought to resolve ownership issues of the 51-hectare 93-1 lots spread across 11 Cebu City barangays.

The deal was nullified in 2021 by Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and the Provincial Board due to the lack of approval from the Commission on Audit.

Last Nov. 20, City Councilor Nestor Archival, in a resolution, requested Mayor Garcia to facilitate the implementation and acceptance of the deed of donation executed between the Cebu City Government and Cebu Provincial Government in August 2018.

Mayor Garcia explained that aside from the Provincial Government revoking the deal, past administrations—including former city mayors Tomas Osmeña, Michael Rama, and the late Edgardo Labella—did not implement it.

“To implement such, we need the full cooperation of the Cebu Provincial Government, but there is already a statement coming from the Cebu Provincial which we could no longer implement it and what we are awaiting now is the formal rescission of documents,” said Mayor Garcia.

“There was no implementation made by both local government units. So, there is really no intention to pursue it,” he added.

Loan program

Mayor Garcia said the Provincial Government now plans to directly offer the lots to residents through a Pag-Ibig Fund housing loan program.

“The Pag-Ibig will now pay the Provincial Government, which makes it a win-win solution for everyone,” he said.

According to Mayor Garcia, the City Government’s role is to assist residents by providing permits and necessary documents for loan applications.

However, residents face challenges due to the Pag-Ibig Fund’s stringent and retroactive policies, including new guidelines on access road widths, which complicate compliance for existing homeowners’ associations.

Garcia appealed to the Pag-Ibig Fund to reconsider the retroactive implementation of new rules, saying it places undue burden on homeowners.

Provincial Ordinance 93-1, enacted by the Provincial Board in 1993, covers 11 barangays in Cebu City. It allows residents occupying province-owned lots to acquire ownership after paying the full amortization within a specified period.

The barangays included under this ordinance are Apas,

Busay, Capitol Site, Kasambagan, Kalunasan, Lahug, Mabolo, Tejero, Lorega, Kamputhaw, and Luz.

The total area covered by these lots is approximately 51 hectares.

A SunStar Cebu report in July 2010 states that close to 2,000 of the 5,000 urban poor families occupying the 93-1 lots had already paid for their lots in full, but some have yet to get their deed of sale from the Province. The rest have either made partial payments, or did not make any payment at all.

When the deadline for the payment lapsed in 2004, the Provincial Government started issuing notices of eviction to the occupants. / EHP