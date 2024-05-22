No. of environmental fee violators up

SINCE the implementation of the P100 environmental fee in Lapu-Lapu City on May 1, 2024, boat and island-hopping operators have repeatedly violated the rules.

In the first week alone, around 20 boatmen were identified for apprehension due to non-compliance with the ordinance, according to Claire Cabalda, officer-in-charge of the Lapu-Lapu City Treasurer’s Office (CTO).

However, Cabalda noted that a lack of information from these offenders has delayed the issuance of formal violation notices.

“We are still reviewing the notices... I am clarifying the details before issuing them legally,” Cabalda said in Cebuano.

The City Government is collaborating with Bantay Dagat to strengthen enforcement of the ordinance and impose sanctions on violators. The fee applies to tourists engaging in island hopping, scuba diving, free diving, jet skiing and other water activities.

The ordinance outlines a tiered penalty system, starting with a warning, followed by a P3,500 fine for the second offense, P5,000 for the third, and ultimately, revocation of business permits.

To further ensure compliance, Bantay Dagat personnel have been deployed to monitor shorelines and borders with Cordova.

The CTO is also addressing other environmental concerns, such as waste management for both tourists and locals.

“Waste handling is a special case, we need to approach it gradually,” Cabalda explained.

The City Government is reviewing existing ordinances to refine regulations related to environmental and water activities.

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities are entitled to a 20 percent discount, while children aged 12 and below are exempt. / DPC