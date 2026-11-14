No Pacquiao on Joshua-Fury card

FILIPINO boxing legend and eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao will not fight on the undercard of the upcoming December showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, which will stream on Netflix.

The Hall of Famer Pacquiao, 62-8-3 (39 KOs), was initially mentioned as a key addition to the event while in negotiations to face undefeated four-division champion Shakur Stevenson in a clash between two generations of pound-for-pound kings.

The recent update was reported on BoxingScene, a widely cited boxing news outlet.

Although the collision between the two former two-time heavyweight champions is guaranteed to captivate their native UK, adding 2025 welterweight title contender Pacquiao would have provided a major boost in promoting the Joshua-Fury bout globally.

However, after Pacquiao and Stevenson failed to reach an agreement on their fight purses, attention shifted toward a more budget-friendly matchup against Cardiff’s top-ranked WBO lightweight contender Joe Cordina, 19-1 (9 KOs), though those talks also fell through.

Pacquiao, who turns 48 on December 17, is now linked to a potential early 2027 bout against England’s recent welterweight title challenger Conor Benn. / RSC