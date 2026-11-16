No papers, no pay

CEBU City is prepared to settle its P130-million debt to Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu if ordered by a court, though the local government is currently struggling to locate the missing records needed to legally justify the release of public funds.

According to Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff to Mayor Nestor Archival, the administration previously considered waiting for PWS Cebu — which operates as PrimeWaste — to file a collection suit so a court ruling could serve as the legal basis for payment. However, the City’s immediate priority is reconstructing the transaction records from the previous administration of former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, where the debt stalled due to incomplete paperwork and a missing official signature. Mayor Archival has tasked newly appointed City Administrator Briccio Joseph Boholst, a lawyer, with coordinating with PWS Cebu to verify the documents. Siasar emphasized that the mayor is willing to pay once valid documentation is established.

Alongside resolving the debt, Cebu City is working to resume waste disposal at PWS’s facility in Barangay Binaliw, though no timetable has been set. The City’s garbage crisis began after a fatal landslide at the Binaliw landfill on Jan. 8, 2026, killed 36 people, prompting the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 to issue a cease-and-desist order (CDO). While the CDO was lifted in August, the facility is now capped at accepting 500 tons of waste daily — insufficient for Cebu City’s 600-to-700-ton daily output. During a City Council executive session in August, PWS Cebu clarified that settling the P130-million balance was not a strict prerequisite for accepting the City’s waste, citing regulatory compliance as its primary hurdle, and expressed openness to joining future biddings.

Currently, Cebu City hauls its waste over 60 kilometers away to a private landfill in Aloguinsan. Garbage is collected from barangays, consolidated at the Cebu City Quarantine Center as a temporary transfer station, and hauled by larger Pinoy Basurero trucks. The City also processes segregated waste at its South Road Properties eco-station and has urged barangay captains to implement local waste-reduction measures.

This interim setup has strained City’s finances, pushing disposal costs from P1,100 per ton at Binaliw to P3,906 per ton in Aloguinsan, costing the City P4.2 million to P4.5 million daily. Siasar warned that existing funds will only last until late November or early December, prompting the administration to request nearly P100 million in supplemental funding from the City Council to cover expenses through year-end.

Efforts to find a permanent contractor have repeatedly failed. Across four public biddings, PWS Cebu was disqualified during the first round on May 5 due to PhilGEPS registration issues, while subsequent biddings on July 2, July 21, and Sept. 10 attracted zero bidders. With no alternative landfill identified, Cebu City remains heavily reliant on Aloguinsan while trying to untangle its records with PWS Cebu. / CAV