‘No Pogo activity in Lapu-Lapu City firm’

AUTHORITIES found no suspicious activity at an establishment in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City suspected of engaging in activities similar to those of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) during an unannounced visit on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) officer-in-charge Lt. Col. Dyan Agustin, told reporters on Wednesday, Sept. 18, that of the four reported areas suspected of Pogo activity, one was inspected by personnel from the City Government and law enforcement officers.

Agustin said that the police assisting during the inspection did not observe any Pogo operations.

“Fortunately, there was no operation… Initially, they did not see anything, according to the police report,” he said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

“We cannot be complacent because not all of us are experts in determining whether it’s truly a Pogo operation or possibly a scam farm. We will exert more effort to discover such operations here in Lapu-Lapu, if they exist,” he added.

Last Aug. 31, a team consisting of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and other agencies discovered 169 foreign nationals conducting online “love” scams or illegal Pogo-like activities in Barangay Agus.

In an earlier report, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said the establishment in Basak had applied for legal Pogo operations but was denied a permit by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. due to non-compliance.

The establishment in Basak is one of four declared suspected areas currently being monitored by the City.

Agustin further said that the mayor had issued an executive order establishing a task force composed of government agencies and the Philippine National Police to inspect businesses that could be fronts for banned Pogo operations.

“Our approach will be a whole-of-nation effort for monitoring, surveillance, and checking for the alleged presence of Pogo operations here in Lapu-Lapu City, together with the City Government,” he said.

New assignment

Meanwhile, changes have been made in the LCPO with the appointment of new heads.

In a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Sept. 19, LCPO spokesperson Lt. Col. Christian Torres confirmed that Maj. Christopher Castro has been appointed as head of the LCPO’s Tourist Police Unit.

Former LCPO director Col. Ali Baron previously appointed Castro as replacement of Maj. Judith Besas, who was relieved from her post as Marigondon police chief for failing to monitor an alleged illegal Pogo hub operating in her area of responsibility.

However, Baron had a change of mind before he was replaced by Agustin. He transferred Castro to the TPU and appointed Maj. Michael Gingoyon as chief of the Marigondon Police Station 4, which includes Agus in its area of jurisdiction.

Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil ordered the relief of Baron and two other police officials Col. Marlon Santos and Col. Gervacio Balmaceda after the raid in Agus. / DPC