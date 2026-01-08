No politicians allowed in Santo Niño galleon

POLITICIANS who have no role in the event will not be allowed to board the official galleon carrying the image of Señor Santo Niño during the Fiesta Señor 2026 seaborne procession on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Fr. Jules Van Almerez, media liaison of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño for the event, said only essential security officials and church-designated guests may board the Lite Ferries 10 vessel to maintain the event’s solemnity and prevent any misunderstanding by the public.

He clarified, however, that the policy is not an outright ban on all public officials as politicians whose presence is essential such as Cebu City officials responsible for security and order, may still board the vessel.

As for other politicians, Fr. Almerez explained their presence might be construed as inappropriate by the public, especially amid current issues of massive government corruption.

The people might question why they are there, said the priest.

“Our aim is to make people happy when they see the galleon. Not enrage them,” said Almerez in a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Almerez said the galleon already has a finalized passenger list which includes Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy, invited guests, sponsors, and members of the hermandad - a religious brotherhood composed of lay members who come together to safeguard sacred images and assist in religious processions and fiestas.

Devotees are encouraged to watch from the designated viewing areas at Piers 1 to 5.

Cebu Port Authority ground commander Inspector Jomar Lumapay said strict security measures will be enforced at all entrances, including inspections and K9 screenings. Sharp objects will be prohibited, and attendees must follow instructions from security personnel.

While there is no limit to the number of devotees at the viewing decks, organizers will prioritize crowd management to ensure everyone’s safety.

The theme for the 461st celebration of the Feast of Santo Niño de Cebu is “In Santo Niño, We Are One.” / CAV