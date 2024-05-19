No politicking, please: cash aid to barangays

THERE is no question that the Cebu City Government provides financial assistance to the 80 barangays annually.
For 2024 alone, the City had allocated P400 million for this purpose in the annual budget.
But the granting of the cash aid should be free of any political maneuvering or influence, according to Association of Barangay Councils president and Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong, when he asked the council to release the amount during its regular session last Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Ong is an ex-officio councilor.
But Councilor James Anthony Cuenco pointed out the word “Barug” in the resolution that Ong submitted, saying that already put political color in the grant of the aid.
Section 4 of the memorandum that was issued by Mayor Michael Rama before he was preventively dismissed for six months states the guidelines on the fund utilization of financial subsidy for barangays, in which the policy direction was referred to as “Barug Cebu City,” or “Rise Cebu City.”
Some councilors quipped that Rama’s political party, of which he is founding president, is Partido Barug.
Majority of council members were affiliated to the party during the May 2022 elections.
Cuenco asked Ong, the measure’s proponent, to delete the word “Barug” in the document.
He said the use of public funds should not specify or endorse a political party.
“I observed that in Section 4 there is a mention of policy directions of Barug Cebu City. I believe these funds should be devoid of any political color,” he said.
Section 4.1 also states that “in recognition of the vital roles and contributions of the barangays in achieving the policy direction, BARUG CEBU CITY and the collective aspiration of the Sugboanon, Singapore-like Cebu City, the City Government of Cebu has allocated P400 million under account code 1999-15-50214030-09 which will serve as financial subsidy for the various projects of the barangay.”
Ong and Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, the majority floor leader, defended the term, explaining that “BARUG” was only an acronym that was already approved in the Executive Legislative Agenda (ELA).
Pesquera suggested amending the ELA, which was approved in 2022, if they wanted to change the term.
Councilor Rey Gealon said the word just happened to be Rama’s political party, adding that there was no provision in the memorandum that talked about politics as the beneficiaries are all the 80 barangays.
“That means no political color here,” he said.
Following Pesquera’s explanation, Councilor Nestor Archival, the minority floor leader, asked what the BARUG that was mentioned in the agenda meant, or else they’d suspect it was the name of a political party.
Pesquera said she was not able to memorize what each letter stood for.
But after a one-minute recess, Ong shared its meaning: “B” stood for business environment and employment opportunities, “A” for adequate water supply, “R” for resettlement and housing, “U” for urban and upland development and “G” for good governance, public safety and resiliency.
He also agreed to state what each letter stood for.
Cuenco also pointed out the inclusion of “Singapore-like Cebu City with Melbourne features” in the memorandum, but Ong said it was only Rama’s way of setting a direction.
Financial subsidy
Ong, in his resolution, said the release of financial subsidies to barangays was part of the annual budget approved by the council in December 2023.
Based on the list of resolutions filed by Ong, 15 barangays, mostly in upland areas, will receive P13 million each.
These are Adlaon, Agsungot, Basak San Nicolas, Budlaan, Buot, Cambinocot, Kamagayan, Lusaran, Pahina San Nicolas, Pamutan, Paril, Pung-ol Sibugay, Sinsin, Sta. Cruz and Sudlon 1.
Barangays Apas, Babag, Bacayan, Banilad, Basak Pardo, Binaliw, Bonbon, Buhisan, Bulacao, Busay, Calamba, Capitol Site, Carreta, Cogon Pardo, Cogon Ramos, Day-as, Duljo Fatima, Ermita, Guadalupe, Guba, Hipodromo, Inayawan, Kalubihan, Kalunasan, Kamputhaw, Kasambagan, Kinasang-an, Labangon, Lahug, Lorega San Miguel, Luz, Mabini, Mabolo, Malubog, Mambaling, Pahina Sentral, Parian, Pasil, Pit-os, Poblacion Pardo, Pulangbato, Punta Princesa, Quiot, Sambag 1, Sambag 2, San Antonio, San Jose, San Nicolas Proper, San Roque, Sapangdaku, Sawang Calero, Sirao, Sto. Niño, Suba, Sudlon 2, Tabunan, Tagba-o, Talamban, Taptap, Tejero, Tinago, Tisa, T. Padilla, Toong and Zapatera will each receive P3 million.
Ong, in a message on Sunday, May 19, said all barangays were supposed to receive an equal amount of P5 million each, but he said the mayor might have realized that some barangays had a much smaller annual budget, especially the mountain barangays.
The execution and instructions for the financial subsidies are subject to guidelines stated in Memorandum 665A-12-2023 released by the mayor’s office on Dec. 22, 2023.
Section 4.3 of the memorandum stipulates that the financial subsidy shall be used to fund only projects that are geared towards “the realization of the platform of governance Barug Cebu City” particularly in the areas of infrastructure, peace and order, disaster risk reduction and resiliency and environmental management.
Most of the barangay captains earlier said they planned to use the cash aid to purchase garbage trucks.
Aside from a garbage truck, Sambag 1 Barangay Captain Aileen Guardo, in a text message to SunStar Cebu on Sunday, said the barangay will also purchase additional security cameras to be installed around the barangay to ensure a safe environment.
Bacayan Barangay Captain Winston Pepito said the barangay will also buy a garbage truck to help improve garbage collection in his jurisdiction, as well as a multi-purpose vehicle to help with the delivery of services.
Kalubihan Barangay Captain Rex Millan said he too plans to purchase security cameras and a multi-purpose vehicle, while Cogon Ramos Barangay Captain Ma. Luisa Besabella said they will use to budget to purchase a fire truck.
“Fire incidents are very much escalating and it (fire truck) can also transport water supply to our barangay during this time of water crisis,” Besabella said in a text message to SunStar Cebu on Sunday.
Cogon Pardo Barangay Captain Harry Eran said he plans to use the allocation to improve flood control mitigation efforts “provide ease, comfort and convenience” to his constituents since the barangay is located on the coast.
Calamba Barangay Captain Ester Concha said they will use the money to renovate the barangay hall, as well as kick off plans for digitalization, establishment of barangay disaster risk reduction and management office and installation of security cameras to cover different sitios within their jurisdiction.
The memorandum states that each barangay is mandated to submit fund utilization reports to the mayor’s office and the Commission on Audit 30 days from the use of the subsidy. / JJL