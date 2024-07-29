No power in 82 Lapu schools

ABOUT 82 classrooms at Bankal Elementary School in Lapu-Lapu City remain without electricity at the opening of classes on Monday, July 29, 2024, following the explosion of the power meter in February this year due to overloading.

Mercedes Malundo, assistant to the principal of Bankal Elementary School, told SunStar Cebu in an interview on Monday that the school is now in the process of purchasing nine more emergency lights to aid the lack of proper lighting in their classrooms.

“We have already secured five emergency lights, but we will add more through the funding of our Parents-Teachers Association with a budget allocation of P13,000,” said Malundo.

Of the 82 affected classrooms, 13 also lack natural lighting with the trees surrounding the area, Malundo said. The rest, she said, do not need rechargeable light, as they have access to sufficient natural lighting.

Among the affected classes is the advisory of Lorna Epili, who said additional lighting would greatly benefit her 39 pupils.

“As of now, they do not really have any complaints with the humidity since their parents provide them with their own chargeable fans. We have one emergency light; it is bright, but it would be nicer to have another set,” said Epili.

The bidding for the rewiring in all the classrooms will be in August and will be done as soon as possible to provide convenience to the learners, said Malundo.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairperson of the council’s education committee, said in a text message, “We are doing our best to fast track the rewiring of the classrooms in Bankal Elementary School.”

According to previous reports, the fifth reported explosion, which caused the blackout since February, was likely due to extreme weather conditions and electrical overload.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach the Department of Education - Lapu-Lapu City Division for further details, but they have yet to respond as of press time. / DPC