No power, no water: Cebu’s uneven recovery

WHEN a major typhoon strikes, the immediate focus is often on survival. But four days after Typhoon Tino battered Cebu, a more insidious challenge has emerged: the growing tension between rapid disaster restoration and the persistent pockets of people left without basic utilities. The speed of a city’s recovery is not always uniform, and the current clamor for power and water supply illustrates a critical dilemma for utility providers: how to service a complex, sprawling franchise area efficiently when localized damage creates frustrating, multi-day blackouts and water shortages for thousands.

The core of the news

Typhoon Tino struck Cebu early Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, causing widespread flooding and damage. Following the storm, the power utility Visayan Electric and the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) have been racing to restore services, which were either shut down as a safety measure (Visayan Electric’s total system blackout) or damaged by the typhoon (MCWD’s broken pipes). Despite significant overall progress, large sections of the province remain without electricity and running water, fueling public complaints.

Looming utility shortages after the storm

The current struggle to restore services highlights a broader vulnerability inherent in utility infrastructure during major weather events. While most of Visayan Electric’s franchise area — covering key cities like Cebu, Mandaue and Talisay — is now 91.03 percent energized as of Friday noon, Nov. 7, the remaining few percent represent the hardest-to-reach or most heavily damaged areas.

For Visayan Electric, the major remaining obstacles are in the upland barangays of Cebu City, where debris and mudslides have made roads impassable for repair crews. For MCWD, which serves an even wider area including Lapu-Lapu and Cordova, restoration stands at 61 percent of its daily production. A key challenge is the ongoing, week-long repair of a major 800 mm pipeline at the Jaclupan wellfield in Talisay City.

The lack of water is particularly acute, as survivors need it not just for drinking but also to clean their homes of the post-flood mud, which presents a separate sanitation and public health concern.

Why post-disaster restoration is more complex than it seems

This situation demonstrates that the restoration of utilities is not a single, all-or-nothing switch. The recovery effort is hampered by at least two major logistical hurdles:

Localized Damage vs. System-Wide Restoration: Visayan Electric’s overall high restoration rate (91 percent) can be misleading for an individual customer. As Visayan Electric’s reputation enhancement department head, Quennie Bronce, explained, an entire barangay can be “re-energized,” but an isolated issue with a subdivision’s internal line or transformer can still leave specific homes dark. This creates customer frustration, as their neighborhood is listed as “restored” while they remain without power.

Infrastructure Size and Scale: The sheer volume of the damage is immense. MCWD is working to restore 275,000 cubic meters of daily water production, and a single critical point of failure, like the damaged pipeline at the Jaclupan wellfield, can have a cascading effect on supply for a vast area.

The criticality of communication

To overcome these localized bottlenecks, utility providers depend on customers to report micro-issues. Bronce urged customers whose re-energized barangay is still without power to report the specific problem, providing the post number and a contact number to help Visayan Electric pinpoint the exact fault location. This places a burden on the affected residents, who are already struggling with the lack of services.

What comes next

The immediate outlook focuses on the two main timelines: the clearance of debris to reach inaccessible areas and the completion of major infrastructure repair. The public will be watching for the seven-day completion timeline for the critical Jaclupan water pipeline repair. Meanwhile, Visayan Electric’s ability to locate and fix power line and transformer issues will depend heavily on the continuous flow of detailed, accurate reports from the affected customers. The next few days will be critical in determining whether the gap between the energized majority and the still-struggling minority can finally close. / JJL