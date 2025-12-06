No PUV fare hike after oil price rollback - LTFRB

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, announced there will be no fare hike for traditional and modern jeepneys after a big-time oil price rollback lowered diesel prices.

Transportation groups are seeking a P1 to P2 fare hike from the current P13 minimum fare for traditional jeepneys and the P15 minimum fare for modern jeepneys.

In a statement, Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said it was not the right time for a fare hike.

“Malaki ang magiging epekto ng taas pasahe sa ekonomiya at sa pangkalahatan, lalo na’t bumabangon pa lang ang ilang probinsyang nasalanta mula sa matinding kalamidad tulad ng nakaraang lindol at bagyo (A fare hike will have a big impact in the economy as a whole, especially since many provinces are yet to recover from the effects of calamities such as the past earthquakes and typhoons),” Lopez said.

A study by the Department of Economy, Planning and Development showed that a P1 to P2 base fare hike for jeepneys would increase the country’s inflation rate in the next two years.

Aside from affecting commuters, he said the fare hike would also affect the prices of basic goods.

On the other hand, LTFRB chair Vigor Mendoza said five regions, including three of the most populous regions in the country, are against a fare hike.

These include Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Central Visayas and Metro Manila.

In addition, a study by the LTFRB and dialogues held with transport groups showed PUV operators are having second thoughts about a fare hike.

To help ensure sufficient earnings for PUV drivers and operators, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the LTFRB, in partnership with the Department of Justice and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, created the Anti-Colorum Task Force to go after individuals and groups behind unregistered or “colorum” PUVs.

According to a study by the LTFRB, as much as 30 percent of legitimate PUV drivers and operators are taken away by colorum PUVs.

“Hahabulin at huhulihin natin ang mga sangkot sa ilegal na operasyong ito. Hindi titigil ang DOTr at LTFRB sa pagtugis sa inyo dahil kapakanan ng mga lehitimong PUV drivers at maging mga commuter ang nakasalalay dito (We will chase and catch everyone involved in these illegal operations. The DOTr and the LTFRB will not stop in our pursuit for the sake of legitimate PUV drivers and commuters who rely on them),” Lopez said.

On the other hand, Mendoza called on unregistered PUVs, particularly unregistered transport network vehicle service (TNVS) drivers and operators, to make use of the 17,000 registration slots available for TNVS.

“Magandang pagkakataon ito para talikuran ang ilegal na gawain. Tinitiyak namin na magiging patas at mabilis ang proseso. Mas mabuti na ito kaysa palaging mabuhay sa takot na mahuli, makulong at magmulta ng malaki (This is your chance to turn your back to illegal activities. We assure you there will be a fair and quick process. This is better than living in fear of getting caught, jailed and fined),” he said. / PNA