No Region 7 OFW casualties in Middle East conflict; Cebu City opens help desk

THERE are currently no reported injuries or deaths among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Central Visayas despite the growing conflict in the Middle East. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) 7 confirmed this update on Monday, March 2, 2026.

As the situation develops, authorities are moving quickly to ensure the safety of thousands of local workers and their families back home.

Monitoring thousands of workers

Owwa 7 reports that there are 33,903 registered OFWs from Region 7 currently in the affected areas. Saudi Arabia holds the largest number of these workers, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

The agency is working closely with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) 7 to monitor everyone’s safety. They have also started "regional contingency protocols," which are special emergency plans to protect the welfare of these workers.

Travel alerts and safety levels

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has issued different alert levels depending on the danger in each country:

• Alert Level 4 (Mandatory Repatriation): Iraq, Syria and Iran.

• Alert Level 3 (Voluntary Repatriation): Lebanon.

• Alert Level 2 (Travel Restrictions): Israel, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

• Alert Level 1 & Normal: Jordan and Oman.

Help is ready at the airport

A special team from Owwa and the DMW is now on standby at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. They are ready to help OFWs who are returning home or fleeing the conflict.

This team provides food, a place to stay, and transportation to the workers' home provinces. If you are an OFW traveling soon, Owwa 7 advises you to check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport.

Cebu City opens new help desk

To support families worried about their loved ones or the rising cost of living, the Cebu City Government opened a dedicated help desk at City Hall on Monday.

Mayor Nestor Archival explained that the desk will help residents deal with the "fallout" of the war, including concerns about OFW safety and the rising price of fuel and basic goods.

"They can reach out sa City Hall. Magbutang og desk and contact number, kung unsa ilang concern, didto ra sila moadto," Mayor Archival said. (They can reach out to City Hall. We will put up a desk and contact number; whatever their concern is, they can go there.)

Preparing for higher costs

The mayor warned that the conflict between Iran and the forces of the US and Israel is already affecting global oil markets. This could make gas, food and transportation more expensive in Cebu.

Because the City spends about P300 million on fuel and maintenance, the mayor has ordered the Department of General Services to secure a stable fuel supply for the next two months. This ensures the city can still deliver water and provide essential services if prices jump or supplies run low.

How to get help:

If you have family members working in the Middle East, Owwa 7 encourages you to contact their hotlines immediately to report any concerns or ask for assistance. The new Cebu City Hall help desk is also now open to connect you with the right national agencies. / CDF, CAV