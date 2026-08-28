No road closure for 'Halad sa Pagtuo' procession, but traffic adjustments expected

THERE will be no road closure during the Halad sa Pagtuo procession in Cebu City on Saturday, August 29, 2026, but traffic may be affected as contingents use the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said.

CCTO Head Raquel Arce said in a phone interview on Friday, August 28, that traffic enforcers will be deployed along the procession route to manage the flow of vehicles.

The procession is expected to start at around 2 p.m. from the Cebu Provincial Capitol and will proceed toward the Cebu City Sports Center in Barangay Sambag II.

Arce said the BRT lane will be temporarily used by the procession contingents.

Because of this, buses and public utility jeepneys (PUJs) that normally use the BRT lane will be directed to the outer lanes while the procession is ongoing.

“They will be placed outside,” Arce said, referring to buses and PUJs that use the BRT lane.

Regular traffic operations will resume once the last contingent enters the Cebu City Sports Center, she said.

Arce said there is no definite time for when the last contingent will arrive at the sports complex, but the procession is expected to take about one to one and a half hours.

The program at the sports center is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., which means the contingents are expected to have arrived by then.

The CCTO will deploy 60 traffic enforcers to assist in managing traffic along the route from the Capitol to the sports complex.

Arce said motorists and public utility vehicle drivers should expect traffic adjustments while the procession is underway, although there will be no road closure.

The Halad sa Pagtuo celebration is part of the month-long activities marking the 457th Founding Anniversary of Cebu Province. (CAV)