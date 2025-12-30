No signal jam, stricter prop rules set for Sinulog

MOBILE phone signals will not be jammed during the Sinulog festivities, while the use of lighted or illuminated props during performances has been banned, the Cebu City Government said.

Mayor Nestor Archival said Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, that the City will not impose a signal shutdown during the festival to ensure uninterrupted communication for the public, media and festival participants.

He said the ban on lighted and illuminated props is intended to maintain visual uniformity, prevent distractions during performances and improve the overall quality of routines along the parade route.

The updated guidelines were finalized during a coordination meeting between the Cebu City Government, Sinulog Foundation Inc. and other stakeholders as part of preparations for the upcoming Sinulog celebrations. The grand parade will happen on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.

Archival said the absence of a signal shutdown will benefit festival contingents, emergency responders and members of the media who rely heavily on mobile communication.

Performance rules

Organizers also emphasized stricter enforcement of performance rules, including compliance with schedules during the grand parade and ritual showdown. Contingents that arrive at their designated prepositioning areas along the carousel route at or after 7 a.m. will no longer be allowed to participate in the parade, the City Government said.

To avoid delays and problems encountered in previous festivals, pre-judging of floats will be conducted ahead of the main parade to ensure that entries meet competition standards before joining the official route.

The City also encouraged members of the media to provide extensive coverage of Sinulog-related activities to help widen information dissemination.

Mandaue’s preparations

Meanwhile, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) said it is ready for the upcoming Fiesta Señor and Traslacion activities. The Traslacion, which happens on a Friday before the feast, is the ritual transfer of the images of the Santo Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe to visit the image of St. Joseph, completing the Holy Family.

Team head Hyll Retuya said the agency has been coordinating with organizers and church authorities, including meetings called by the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, to align traffic and security plans.

Retuya said they will deploy around 70 traffic personnel along designated routes on the day of Traslacion, particularly in areas where the Santo Niño convoy will pass. Patrol units and motorcycle riders will also be assigned, especially at city boundary points.

Retuya said a dry run is scheduled for the first week of January. He added that the traffic plan remains largely the same as last year’s, with contingency measures in place in case of rain or flooding.

There will be no full road closures during the event, Retuya said, noting that roads will be temporarily closed only while the convoy is passing and reopened immediately afterward.

The Traslacion route in Mandaue City will remain unchanged, passing through Barangay Subangdaku and Tipolo before proceeding to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Barangay Centro.

Retuya urged motorists and the public to cooperate with traffic enforcers to ensure a safe and orderly flow of traffic during the Traslacion. / CAV, ABC