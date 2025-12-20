No special treatment for Discaya

NO SPECIAL treatment for high profile contractor Sarah Discaya and eight Department of Public Works and Highways’ engineers now detained in Lapu-Lapu City facing graft charges over an alleged P96.5-million “ghost” flood control project.

National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas Director Rennan Augustus Oliva emphasized that the nine individuals will be treated as ordinary detainees. “Normal privileges accorded to normal detainees would be accorded to them. No special treatment,” Oliva said. “Treat them as ordinary criminals.”

Following orders from Department of Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida, the suspects are confined to standard dormitories. Discaya and two female suspects are held in the female dormitory, while the six male accused are in the male dormitory.

The controversy centers on a Davao Occidental flood control project that was paid in full despite being non-existent or substantially incomplete. Earlier 2025 investigations found that while the project was recorded as “completed,” on-site inspections revealed little to no actual construction. Consequently, the Office of the Ombudsman filed malversation and graft charges.

The case was transferred from Digos City to Lapu-Lapu City per Supreme Court rules, which require corruption cases involving infrastructure to be handled by the nearest designated anti-graft court. On Dec. 18, 2025, RTC Branch 27 Judge Nelson Leyco issued the arrest warrants.

The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the transfer of corruption cases involving infrastructure projects to newly designated special anti-graft courts, following strict institutional guidelines.

The initiative traces back to November 2025, when the Supreme Court designated an inaugural batch of 26 Regional Trial Court (RTC) branches to serve as specialized anti-graft hubs. These branches hold exclusive jurisdiction over corruption allegations tied specifically to infrastructure and flood control initiatives.

Within the Central Visayas region, four courts have been selected for this specialized role, including RTC Branch 27.

The accused arrived in Cebu in batches the following day. After processing at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall of Justice and undergoing medical examinations, they were lodged at the BJMP.

To ensure transparency, Oliva noted that courts conduct weekly jail visits to monitor for special privileges. Lapu-Lapu City Police Office OIC PCol. Antonietto Canete added that additional security, including rotating teams and the City Mobile Force, has been deployed at the facility. Arraignment is scheduled for 2026. /DPC