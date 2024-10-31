No steel bars found in collapsed riprap

The P127-million flood control project in Maguikay designed to protect the community from Butuanon River flooding, partially collapsed after days of rain.

A city official reported that bamboo, not steel bars, was used in some sections of the flood control project.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), led by Operations and Warning Head Felix Suico Jr., conducted an inspection on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, and warned that the structural deficiencies pose a hazard to nearby residents.

“We observed cracks along 15 to 20 meters of the riprap wall, and further inspection showed parts of the foundation lack reinforcement, compromising its stability,” Suico said in Cebuano.

While some sections of the wall were reinforced with steel, Suico noted that others were supported only by bamboo, significantly weakening the structure.

No explanation

There has been no immediate explanation from the DPWH 7 and the contractor, except that they discovered some cracks in the flood control project wall but could not work repairs because of the weather.

District Engineer Gumer Castillo of the DPWH Cebu Sixth Engineering Office earlier said that cracks in the riprap project were identified months before the collapse.

However, repairs were postponed due to ongoing rains, which made heavy equipment operation unsafe.

But Castillo failed to explain why no reinforcing steel bars was found in the collapsed portion of the flood control project.

“We intended to fix these cracks once the weather improved, but the damage occurred before we could act,” Castillo said, assuring that repairs are expected to be completed by the end of November. ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp. is the project contractor.

In the collapsed portion, it can be noticed that not a single steel bar is visible.

Steel bars are essential for providing additional strength to the riprap, helping it withstand the forces of water and erosion more effectively. By integrating steel bars, the overall structural integrity of the riprap improves, making it more resilient to environmental stresses.

The 15-meter portion of the flood control project that collapsed was first noticed on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The 6,900-linear-meter flood control project is funded by the office of Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon. This incident has raised concerns over the project’s quality, oversight, and material standards.

Suico said that the damaged structure poses serious risks to residents, especially as the damaged wall further erodes under river pressure.

The project, initiated by Dizon to address Mandaue City’s chronic flooding issues, has sparked calls for greater oversight and improved materials.

Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede emphasized the need for accountability and transparency.

“There’s a tarp showing the project’s affiliation, yet there’s hesitation in accepting responsibility. At least now, an acknowledgment has been made,” Bercede said in Cebuano.

Bercede also noted that the public should be aware of the individuals and departments responsible for the project.

Meanwhile, Joselito Kaugo of Barangay Maguikay appealed to the DPWH, Mandaue City Government, the Commission on Audit, and the Office of the Ombudsman for a comprehensive investigation.

“I respectfully request a thorough investigation. This structural failure suggests substandard materials, endangering residents and nearby establishments,” Kaugo said, urging an audit of the materials, design, and construction methods.

The CDRRMO has since cordoned off the affected area to prevent further accidents and ensure residents’ safety while investigations proceed.

Rep. Ouano-Dizon, in an earlier statement, requested the DPWH to conduct an investigation and has asked for a full report on the collapse, a timeline for repairs, and preventive measures for future incidents.