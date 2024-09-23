No storms, LPA monitored in Philippines

NO LOW pressure areas or storms are currently being monitored in the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas said that as of September 23, 2024, the southwest monsoon has weakened, allowing the easterlies cool winds from the Pacific to influence the weather in the eastern part of the country.

Pagasa Visayas Chief Engr. Alfredo Quiblat Jr. said Cebu City is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with occasional isolated rain showers, especially in the afternoon.

Visayas and Mindanao, including Metro Cebu, will experience fair weather throughout the day, with possible rain showers in the afternoon.

Metro Cebu temperatures will range between 26 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius.

The weakening of the southwest monsoon has led to cooler winds from the easterlies, contributing to generally fair weather, although localized thunderstorms may still occur, said Pagasa.

Sea conditions are expected to remain calm to moderate, with no gale warnings in effect.

Moderate waves, however, are anticipated in the northern and western sections of northern Luzon. Elsewhere, seas will remain suitable for maritime activities.

“Residents are encouraged to stay updated on weather advisories as conditions can change rapidly,” Quiblat said. (JBB)