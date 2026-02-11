No storms seen near Valentine’s Day

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecast the potential development of two low-pressure areas (LPAs) near the country between Feb. 11 and 17, 2026.

However, Pagasa said the weather disturbances are less likely to intensify into tropical cyclones.

For this week until Feb. 17, Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Ana Dumdum said the likelihood of a tropical cyclone forming or entering the PAR remains low.

Dumdum clarified that these systems have not yet formed and only remain part of projection models.

“It’s just a projection forecast. There’s a possible circulation, but based on the current analysis, it’s still less likely to develop,” said Dumdum in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The forecast shows possible LPA development near the southern part of Palawan and along the eastern boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The weather bureau advised the public to stay updated through official bulletins for any significant changes in the forecast. / DPC