No tinted windows, blinds for gov’t. vehicles

GOVERNMENT vehicles in Cebu City may soon be required to operate with fully visible interiors, under a proposed ordinance eyeing a ban on tinted windows and visibility-blocking devices such as curtains and blinds on all city-owned and barangay vehicles.

The proposed ordinance, authored by Councilor Harold Kendrick Go, aims to promote transparency and accountability in the use of vehicles owned or funded by the city and its barangays.

It covers all motor vehicles owned, leased, donated, rented, or otherwise used by the Cebu City Government or barangays, including those acquired or maintained in whole or in part using public funds.

If approved, the ordinance will require all covered vehicles to maintain clear and unobstructed windows, prohibiting tinted glass, curtains, blinds, and similar devices that block visibility into the vehicle’s interior.

The proposal grants offices and barangays 60 days from the ordinance’s effectivity to remove prohibited materials and submit their vehicles for inspection.

Vehicles that fail to comply after the grace period will be denied access to city- or barangay-funded fuel, lubricants, repairs, and maintenance, pending certification of compliance by the Department of General Services (DGS).

Exemptions

Limited exemptions may be granted only through written approval by the city mayor, and are restricted to emergency vehicles, law enforcement or security vehicles on specific missions, and cases involving medical necessity supported by a physician’s certification.

Enforcement

Enforcement will be handled by the Cebu City Transportation Office, the Cebu City Police Office and the DGS, which are authorized to inspect vehicles on roads, parking areas, and government premises.

The proposed ordinance prescribes escalating penalties for violations, ranging from P3,000 to P5,000, and allows the filing of administrative cases against accountable officials for repeated or tolerated violations.

Though legal, the Land Transportation Office regulates the tinting of vehicle windows recommending 70 percent Visible Light Transmission (VLT) for front windshield and 50 percent on the sides.

A higher VLT percentage means a lighter tint, where more light passes through, while a lower VLT means darker tint and less light passes through. / EHP