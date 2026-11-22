China played Freddie Aguilar’s song ‘Anak,’ which has been translated into 21 languages, when President Bongbong and the First Lady entered the Apec site.
The selection of the song was noted as a potential diplomatic dig against the Philippine president by the rival claimant to the West Philippine Sea.
On Nov. 20, 2026, Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña stated that Mayor Nestor Archival could face suspension over the Carbon night market ordinance, which would make Osmeña the mayor.
Could be innocent, even laudatory. The song China played when President Bongbong and the First Lady entered the Apec site. After all, Freddie Aguilar’s ‘Anak’ has been the country’s pride, a global success, translated into 21 languages.
Could also be mean. A diplomatic dig at the Philippine president by the country’s rival claimant to the West Philippine Sea.
Furor over China’s choice of a song tells a lot: Filipinos are very much aware of the accusation against their president, and he has pretty much ignored the unresolved question. Either false and petty to dignify. Or true and invulnerable to defense.
WARNING WRAPPED IN A ‘JOKE’
Cebu City Vice Mayor Osmeña said last Nov. 20, 2026, that Mayor Nestor Archival could get suspended over the Carbon night market ordinance and he, Tomas, would be the mayor. Not easy to take it as a joke from Osmeña, who’s known to love being the real mayor, not just ‘meyor, meyor’ or mayor of the night.
While closure of city streets and national roads is generally illegal (“outside the commerce of man”), temporary closures that follow prescribed requirements are allowed. Mayor Archival lost a one-month pay (between P196,000 and P226,000) per Ombudsman October 2026 order because he had not secured permission to use Colon Street, a national road, before he used it for a night market.