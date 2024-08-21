No track repairs before Pasigarbo, contractor says

No minor repairs will be made to the track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) before the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival, which will kick off on Aug. 25, since damages may persist.

Shaun Doherty of SBD Builders, the contractor, said on Wednesday, Aug. 21, that they will have to wait for all the events at the track oval to be finished so that they can finally proceed with the repairs.

“Kay maguba gihapon kay sige sila build og stage sa tunga. Agian permi og bug-at nga equipment and materials (Because it will be ruined again since they keep on putting up a stage at the center. The heavy equipment and materials passed by the oval),” said Doherty.

When asked for clarification on whether the entire track oval would be repaired, Doherty responded that only the front area that was damaged from the construction activity of the grand stage would be touched.

The front area, which Doherty referred to, covers up to 600 square meters, and it is in between the grandstand and the soccer field, where the track finish line can be located.

He said that the rest of the track is in perfect condition, so there is no need to repair it.

In a previous SunStar report, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia reportedly said that the SBD Builders will make minor repairs until the return of the Pasigarbo to the CCSC on Aug. 25.

The acting mayor said he already met with the contractor, and the latter agreed to make minor repairs to the oval.

Garcia reportedly said that the repair cost would be covered by the contractor.

Since the opening of the CCSC track to the general public after the city hosted the Palarong Pambansa 2024, damages have already been present in the track oval.

SunStar visited the track oval on Tuesday, Aug. 20, and ripped rubbers can be seen, showing signs of wear and tear.

When asked if this is a loss to the contractor, Doherty said that they have to do it for the sake of the city. “Grabe gyud kaayo ka alkansi, pero we have to do it para lang sa city,” he added.

Doherty said that he and Garcia agreed with each other that the full repair would be at the end of August.

SBD Builders won the contract in October 2023 to renovate the rubberized track oval in preparations for the Palarong Pambansa, but the notice to proceed was issued in January 2024.

The rehabilitation of the track oval was completed in the last week of June, weeks before the Palaro kicked off. /JPS