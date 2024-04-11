THERE will be no transport strike in Cebu on April 15, 2024, a local transport group said on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Greg Perez, president of the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) Cebu, told SunStar Cebu that the group will conduct programs in support of their counterparts in Metro Manila.

This includes conducting rally protest on major thoroughfares in Metro Cebu and even at the office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB 7) in Cebu City on Monday.

Manila-based Piston and Manibela transport groups set a nationwide transport strike on Monday, as they protest the “no extension” announcement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. regarding the April 30 deadline for the consolidation of public utility vehicles.

Perez said Piston Cebu has more than 500 drivers and operators as members, adding that most of them will likely lose their source of livelihood.

"Padayun ang among paglaban sa mga kaigsonan drayber ug mga opereytor para sa pangkabuhayan, para sa mga sumasakay, ug ang ilahang pamilya pud nga makulban unya og kaldero," Perez said.

He urged the government to review and scrap the program as majority of the operators and drivers had no financial capacity to acquire imported modern PUVs. (EHP)