No tree-cutting in Poro 'without just cause'

CEBU Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has assured residents of Poro town, Camotes Group of Islands, that no trees will be cut without justification and careful consideration of laws and regulations.

In a meeting with concerned stakeholders, including the church, the Municipal Government and the contractor on Wednesday afternoon, May 22, 2024, Garcia said she understood the plea of church and parishioners to preserve the environment.

Poro church leaders and parishioners led by Fr. Joel Bonza, the parish priest of Sto. Niño Parish, urged the governor to save more than 700 trees threatened to be cut down for a road widening project, emphasizing the need to balance economic development with environmental protection.

The Provincial Government aims to expand a 13.43-kilometer provincial road that traverses Barangays Mercedes, Esperanza, Adela, San Jose and Daan Paz.

‘Not yet fully informed’

However, Garcia argued that the church and parishioners were not fully informed about the details of the project, which connects the town of Poro to Tudela.

During the Thursday meeting, Anjo Gonzalodo of Gonzalodo Enterprises, the contractor of the project, clarified that they have not yet started cutting down trees nor have they submitted applications for tree removal.

They identified and marked 724 trees of various species along the provincial road in coordination with the local government unit and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7. Gonzalodo assured the governor and parish priests that not all trees would be cut down.

He said only trees posing safety risks for motorists and residents, especially those found near tight corners, uphill or downhill sections, and cliffs, would be removed to improve the roads.

The Provincial Government aims to extend the width of the provincial road to 10 meters from the current approximately four meters.

Gonzalodo said there is a need to expedite the project, including tree removal, as the rainy season is expected in the next few months. Wet weather could pose challenges for contractors, including landslides and flooding.

Leaving hazardous roads unwidened would prolong risks for residents and motorists, particularly in areas with limited visibility at night.

Before cutting the trees, Gonzalodo assured compliance with all environmental laws and regulations.

Bonza questioned the contractor about trees that were cut down in Barangay San Jose near the road widening project. Gonzalodo clarified that it was unintentional. He said some trees collapsed due to their rotten state, coincidentally happening during their road clearing operations.

No application

Romeo Bulatano Jr. of the DENR 7 reported that no trees had been cut down along the 13-kilometer project stretch as of Wednesday. The agency had not received any application from the contractor for tree removal.

Bulatano, a lawyer, urged the contractor to replace the trees that would be cut and to submit a development plan or technical description of the project to DENR 7 for transparency.

Garcia agreed with the contractor and urged Gonzalodo to submit an application to cut down trees only on hazardous roads that need improvement and widening, considering the upcoming wet season.

The governor clarified that the planned 10-meter width for the widening project aligns with the required limits of Executive Order 180 of President Elpidio Quirino regarding the maximum 15-meter width for the right-of-way of a provincial road.

Different views

During the meeting, Bonza and Garcia expressed their sentiments.

Bonza reiterated the moral obligation to balance economic development and environmental protection.

Garcia, as an elected public official, emphasized her responsibility to safeguard constituents’ safety and protect the environment as stipulated by the law. She also clarified that no century-old trees would be affected.

Garcia urged the contractor to expedite the application for cutting down trees posing dangers to motorists and residents, given the project’s already delayed timeline and the impending rainy season.

She noted that Gonzalodo Enterprises took over the project after the first contractor failed to deliver.

Delaying the project would increase costs for the Provincial Government and residents have been eagerly awaiting its completion, she said.

“I am asking the contractor to apply promptly. Take advantage of the current weather (hot season) to avoid unnecessary expenses,” Garcia said. “My decision is not to delay any further.”

Garcia assured Bonza that she also advocates for environmental protection, citing her past actions in ordering the immediate demolition of resorts and commercial buildings that violated environmental laws. All trees cut down will be replaced, as mandated by law.

The Wednesday meeting was attended by Poro Mayor Edgar Rama, Tudela Mayor Greman Solante, Provincial Board Members Mike Villamor and Andrei “Red” Duterte, as well as barangay officials./ EHP