No tuition hike at University of Cebu for SY 2026–2027

IN A move aimed at easing the financial burden on students and their families, the University of Cebu (UC) announced that it will not implement any tuition fee increase for the upcoming 2026–2027 school year.

Atty. Augusto W. Go, owner and chairman of UC, confirmed the decision, emphasizing the university’s commitment to accessible education.

“I have always believed that education is life’s greatest equalizer. Students need education, and I’m not going to deny them that part,” Go said in a press briefing on Tuesday April 7, 2026.

The university had earlier petitioned for a tuition increase, but Go explained that the plan will not be implemented.

He added that students will be able to complete their courses without facing additional tuition fees, allowing them to pursue careers in nursing, teaching, law, and medicine without extra financial strain.

Go acknowledged the challenges faced by many Filipino families amid rising living costs.

“People are suffering, but they need education. If you raise your tuition fee while people are struggling, enrollment will drop. But if you maintain or lower tuition, more students can enroll. We will work by the volume,” he said.

The decision reflects a strategic balance between sustaining the university’s operations and ensuring students are not deprived of opportunities because of financial constraints.

“It’s like a cycle. If you don’t give them a good education, they cannot become nurses, teachers, lawyers, or doctors,” Go added.

Education advocates and student groups in Cebu have welcomed the announcement, calling it a “relief” amid ongoing inflation and economic challenges.

By keeping tuition steady, UC aims to support students while fostering a steady enrollment growth, a move Go believes benefits both the institution and the wider community.

The tuition freeze at UC serves as a reminder of the university’s long-standing commitment to its students, ensuring that higher education remains within reach even in difficult times. (ABC)