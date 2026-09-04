Noblefranca clashes with Villegas

VETERAN Renan “Flash” Noblefranca will engage national champion Jhan Villegas in a striking Muay Thai battle in the main event of Cebu Fighting Championship - “Return of the Warriors” on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, at the Barangay Day-as Multipurpose Complex.

“We should expect a great fight because ‘Flash’ will be fighting a Muay Thai gold medalist,” Yaw-Yan Ardigma Cebu founder and CEO Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr. told SunStar Cebu. “This will be a classic striking battle.”

Noblefranca has long been a dominant figure in the local Muay Thai and kickboxing scenes. He is known for his devastating strikes and flashing speed, which have helped him end fights quickly.

Villegas, the younger fighter, is also a talented striker. He won a gold medal in the 2024 National Muay Thai Championships.

In the co-main feature, undefeated 18-year-old Owen Fabular slugs it out with fellow youngster Janc Clark Barbaso, 22, in an MMA bout.

Fabular has an immaculate 2-0 record, while Barbaso is 4-1.

Meanwhile, Zen Pacible faces off with undefeated Trister Yasay.

Pacible, a well-rounded fighter, has a 2-1 slate, while Yasay is 3-0.

Alex Mabaquiao Jr. (1-0) trades leathers with Div Boja (1-1) in another MMA matchup.

Other MMA bouts pit Kim Bisbal against Frances Neil Quilaquisa, Mark Jaymon Cabase versus Ed Geoffrey Jungcoy, Josh Amatong versus Vincent Paul Ramirez, Jerry Ranile against Stephen John Veligano, Jem Jyad Ababon versus Carlo Bontilao, Jun Ivan Navaja versus Steven Timtim, EJ Cuenga against Niño Lee Illut, Steven Perez versus Nichole Daniele Alanado and Niel Andre Enriquez against Marcux Recto.

In Muay Thai fights, Jerimiah Camota faces Kim Gabo, Mark Gabayan takes on Carlo Silvano and Kirve Mansueto goes up against Klaiven Reeve Amoro.

In the kickboxing undercard, July Salatan fights Francis Diniel Robaro, while Syd Alcaraz takes on Lydon Paul Rescador. / EKA