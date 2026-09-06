Noblefranca destroys Villegas in CFC

LOCAL striking legend Renan “Flash” Noblefranca proved that he still has it after an impressive third-round finish of 2024 Muay Thai National gold medalist Jhan Villegas last Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in the kickboxing main event of Cebu Fighting Championship (CFC) -- “Return of Warriors” at the Barangay Day-as Multipurpose Complex in Cebu City.

Noblefranca, one of the most devastating strikers from the fabled Yaw-Yan Ardigma Gym, connected with a straight back kick to the midsection of Villegas.

Villegas was wincing in pain and was counted out in the 2:03 mark of the third round.

“He’s a tough kid. He trained well for the fight. He was a national gold medalist,” said the 31-year-old Noblefranca. “I didn’t expect him to be that tough. I expected to stop him in one round or two rounds. I really did my best to stop him in two rounds.”

Noblefranca started out strong and dropped Villegas with a spinning backfist in the opening round. He continued to mix it up and landed strikes to the legs and backfists.

Villegas had his moment in the second round and landed some solid knees on Noblefranca.

With the win, Yaw-Yan Ardigma Cebu founder and CEO Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr. plans on bringing Noblefranca to Asia’s biggest stage in martial arts -- ONE Championship -- if he puts on an impressive performance in his fight in Bohol.

“My plan is to bring him to ONE Championship. The problem right now is his age. But as we all saw, he still has the speed and technique. You won’t be bored watching him fight,” said Caniga.

Noblefranca will be back in action on Sept. 26 in a kickboxing fight in an event promoted by Tiger Muay Thai Bohol in Bohol.

Jance Barbaso (5-1) handed Owen Fabular (2-1) his first career loss with an armbar submission in the third round. Barbaso caught Fabular with a deep armbar and forced him to tap at the 2:16 mark.

In other featured MMA bouts, Tristan Yasay(4-0) destroyed Zen Pacible (2-2) at the 1:01 mark of the first round. He landed a solid right that dropped Pacible and then followed it up with another solid right to the ground that sent the latter out of the ring.

Undercards

Div Boja (2-1) stopped Alex Mabaquiao Jr. (1-1) in the 2:05 mark of the first with a series of punches.

In the MMA undercard, Frances Neil Quilaquiga (5-2) submitted Kim Bisbal (2-5) with a rear-naked choke in the opening round, Mark Jaymon Cabase (3-0) remained unbeaten with a split decision victory over Ed Geoffrey Jungcoy (1-2), Josh Amatobg (2-1) stopped Vincent Paul Ramirez (2-1) in the third, Stephen John Veliganio (2-0) beat Jerry Ranile (1-2) with a rear-naked choke submission, Jem Jyad Ababon (1-0) outclassed Carlo Bontilao (0-1) by unanimous decision, Jun Ivan Navaja (1-0) scored a first round knockout against Steven Timtim (0-1), Niño Lee Illut (1-0) won against EJ Cuenca (0-1) by majority decision and Neil Andrei Enriquez (1-0) sank a triangle choke to beat Marcux Recto (0-1) in the first round.

In the Muay Thai undercard, Jerimiah Camota forced Kim Gabo to quit on his stool going into the third round, Kervi Mansueto defeated Klaiven Reeve Amoro by unanimous decision and Mark Gabayan and Carlo Silvano fought to a split draw.

In kickboxing fights, July Salatan knocked out Francis Diniel Robaro in the second round and Syd Alcaraz demolished Lyndon Paul Pescador also in the second round. / EKA