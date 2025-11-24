Noblefranca stops Espra in 1st round

YAW-YAN Ardigma Cebu’s Renante “Flash” Noblefranca scored an impressive kickboxing win in the Urban Gladiators Fight League: “Turf Wars” event, stopping John Ver Espra in the first round over the weekend at the IEC Convention Center in Cebu City.

Noblefranca immediately targeted Espra’s leg with his trademark vicious kicks. He mixed his attacks, landing a spinning back kick and a solid roundhouse to the head before returning to his relentless assault on Espra’s leg.

Espra dropped to the floor and could no longer continue after absorbing a significant amount of damage to his left leg. The referee waved off the contest at the 1:30 mark of the opening round.

“It was a good fight by John Ver. But John Ver surrendered with a knee injury,” said Yaw-Yan Ardigma Cebu CEO and founder Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr. “My plan is to have him fight in an event by a Korean promoter in January at the Waterfront Hotel.”

Caniga Jr. also plans to bring Noblefranca to Asia’s biggest stage - the ONE Championship.

“I’ll also try to email ONE Championship again and hopefully have him fight there in kickboxing,” said Caniga Jr.

Noblefranca was once regarded as one of best strikers in Cebu, dominating the the local kickboxing scene in his weight division. He also tried MMA and boxing but had little to no success in either sport.

After reviving his career with a couple of wins this year, Noblefranca could achieve his dream if he earns a fight in ONE Championship.

“It’s been a dream of his to fight in the ONE Championship,” said Caniga Jr. / EKA