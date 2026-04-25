Non-native squirrels found in Manila, DENR notes

SIGHTINGS of non-native squirrels have been reported in urban areas of Manila, according to a Facebook post by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on April 16, 2026.

The species, identified as Finlayson’s squirrel, has been observed moving across trees, power lines and parks — an unusual sight in the city.

While visually striking, the species is not native to the Philippines. It is originally found in parts of Southeast Asia, including Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Authorities said that if their population grows, they may compete with local wildlife for food and habitat.

Finlayson’s squirrels are also known for their varied coloration, ranging from black and white to reddish-brown. / JAT