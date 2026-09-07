Nontshinga now in Bohol for ring battle

TWO-TIME world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga arrived in Bohol on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, for his upcoming International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight title eliminator this weekend.

The 27-year-old Nontshinga landed at the Bohol-Panglao International Airport with his trainers Bernie Pailman and Colin Nathan.

Nontshinga will face one-time world title contender Regie Suganob for the No. 1 spot in the IBF light-flyweight division. The bout headlines PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXVI” on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City.

Nontshinga and Suganob already have history. They first met in a world title fight back in 2023 in South Africa, where the then-champion Nontshinga successfully defended his IBF light-flyweight belt against the erstwhile unbeaten challenger Suganob by unanimous decision.

Since then, Nontshinga has won two of his last four fights, three of which were world title bouts.

The 29-year-old Suganob, meanwhile, has climbed his way back up the light-flyweight ladder and won five straight bouts.

The winner of the title eliminator will earn a crack at the IBF light-flyweight strap, currently wrapped around the waist of Japanese star Masamichi Yabuki.

Sivenathi boasts an impressive win-loss slate of 14-2 with 11 knockouts, while Suganob is 18-1 with seven knockouts.

“Kumong Bol-anon XXVI” is a blockbuster card featuring three IBF regional title bouts.

Hard-hitting Reymart Tagacanao (13-1, 11 KOs) will slug it out with China’s Kuang Chunlin (5-1-2) for the vacant IBF Asia super-flyweight crown.

Fast-rising unbeaten prospect Leonard Pores III (11-0, 7 KOs) trades punches with experienced Indonesian fighter Andika D’Golden Boy (21-3-2, 11 KOs) for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific belt.

Undefeated up-and-comer Datu Adam (7-0, 5 KOs) will clash with Indonesian regional champion Oky Akbar (12-4, 5 KOs) for the vacant IBF Asia super-bantamweight title. The bout is expected to be the 23-year-old Filipino’s stiffest test to date. / EKA