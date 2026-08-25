Nontshinga safe; Bohol fight still on

FORMER world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga emerged safe and unscathed after figuring in a car accident on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 (South Africa time), in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The 27-year-old Nontshinga was on his way to training at Nathan’s HotBox Gym when the car he was riding in — driven by his father — was struck by a truck, according to Fightnews.com. Fortunately, Nontshinga and his father were unharmed.

Nontshinga’s upcoming International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight title eliminator against one-time world title challenger Regie Suganob in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon XXVI” on Sept. 12, 2026, at the Wisdom School Bohol Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, will push through as scheduled.

Nontshinga and Suganob will meet in a rematch.

Nontshinga first fought Suganob in 2023 in an IBF light-flyweight title fight in South Africa. The South African successfully defended his belt, walking away with a unanimous decision win.

This time, Nontshinga will travel thousands of miles to face Suganob on his home turf.

Since their first meeting, Nontshinga lost his belt to Adrian Curiel but regained it the following year in a rematch.

Nontshinga’s second reign as IBF light-flyweight champion, however, was short-lived as he immediately lost the belt to Masamichi Yabuki in his first title defense. Since his first encounter with Suganob, Nontshinga has racked up two wins and two losses.

Suganob, on the other hand, has remained unbeaten since their first meeting, winning five straight fights. He has defeated the likes of Ronald Chacon, Kai Ishizawa, and Mchanja Yohana.

Nontshinga has a striking 14-2 win-loss slate with 11 knockouts, while the 28-year-old Suganob is 18-1 with seven knockouts.

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXVI” will also feature three IBF regional bouts. / EKA