Nontshinga vows to silence Bohol crowd

FORMER world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga of South Africa is brimming with confidence and believes that his hand will be raised in his upcoming rematch with Filipino rival Regie Suganob next month in Bohol.

“The first fight showed me that I can beat him. The rematch is about proving I can do it again in his country, in front of his people, under completely different circumstances,” Nontshinga said. “He has won his last five fights since our first meeting, so I know I’m facing a much more experienced and confident fighter now.”

The 27-year-old Nontshinga, nicknamed the “Special One,” is set to face Suganob on Sept. 12, 2026, in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight title eliminator.

The bout will serve as the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXVI” at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City.

Fans are expected to pack the gymnasium for what is shaping up to be one of the biggest boxing events in the Philippines this year.

“If everyone in the building believes Regie is going to beat me, that’s even better,” said Nontshinga. “Because when you silence a hostile crowd, they remember you.”

Nontshinga and Suganob first met in 2023 in South Africa for the IBF light-flyweight world title, with Nontshinga winning by a lopsided unanimous decision.

Since then, Nontshinga has won two of his next four fights, three of which were world

title bouts.

Suganob, on the other hand, has climbed his way back up the ladder and won his next five fights.

Suganob boasts an impressive win-loss record of 18-1 with seven knockouts, while Nontshinga is 14-2 with 11 knockouts.

“Kumong Bol-anon XXVI” will also feature three IBF regional title fights.

Reymart Tagacanao (13-1, 11 KOs) will lock horns with China’s Kuang Chunlin (5-1-2) for the vacant IBF Asia super-flyweight strap, unbeaten Leonard Pores III (11-0, 7 KOs) will face Indonesian veteran Andika D’Golden Boy (21-3-2, 11 KOs) for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific belt, and undefeated Datu Adam (7-0, 5 KOs) will slug it out with Indonesia’s Oky Akbar (12-4, 5 KOs) for the IBF Asia super-bantamweight title. / EKA