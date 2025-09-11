Northbound lane closures for rehab

DRIVERS should be aware of nightly northbound lane closures on the Marcelo Fernan Bridge due to rehabilitation work undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7.

An advisory released on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, confirmed the start of deck slab retrofitting, prompting the temporary closure of the northbound lane. Deck slab retrofitting involves strengthening an existing bridge deck to boost its durability and load capacity.

The new traffic scheme will affect motorists traveling from Lapu-Lapu City to Mandaue City, who will face daily road closures from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The rehabilitation of the northbound lane is slated for completion by October.

“We seek the kind cooperation and understanding of the public, as these improvements are part of ensuring safe and smoother travel across the Marcelo Fernan Bridge,” a portion of the advisory reads.

During the closures, authorities advise motorists traveling from Lapu-Lapu City to Mandaue City to use the first bridge as an alternative route.

The southbound lane, from Mandaue City to Lapu-Lapu City, will remain open and will operate under a zipper lane scheme during the closure hours. The DPWH 7 has posted traffic and rerouting advisories at the bridge’s entrance.

The Marcelo Fernan Bridge, also known as the second bridge, is an extradosed bridge completed in 1999. It has four lanes with sidewalks and serves as a key gateway to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and other economic hubs. / DPC