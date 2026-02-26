Northern Cebu showcased in ‘Our Cebu!’

NORTHERN Cebu’s tourism and local products will take center stage in Cebu City as the Provincial Government brings back its province-led trade fair from March 13 to 15, 2026, at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Organizers announced the three-day event will showcase local delicacies, handicrafts, hotel promotions and cultural presentations from Northern Cebu’s District 4 municipalities.

The event formerly known as “R’Cebu” will now be dubbed “Our Cebu! Pista sa Sugbo: Kasadya sa Cuarto Distrito,” featuring exhibitors from the towns of Tabuelan, San Remigio, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, Santa Fe, Bantayan and Madridejos and Bogo City.

Provincial Assistant Administrator Adlwin Empaces, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Feb. 26, said the event has undergone improvements while retaining its core objective of promoting local products of various local government units (LGUs).

“There are changes in the concept,” he said in Cebuano, adding that the event has been an “institution” even during the time of former governor Hilario Davide III. ‘R Cebu’ continued to gain traction during then-governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s term.

“We improved the concept and design to meet the expectation,” Empaces said.

The fair aims to bring Northern Cebu’s tourism offerings closer to Cebu City residents during the three-day event.

The Provincial Government said the activity also underscores the resilience of northern municipalities affected by recent calamities, noting that communities are rebuilding livelihoods and revitalizing their tourism industry.

Officials encouraged the public to support local entrepreneurs and experience the food, crafts and culture of northern Cebu during the fair. / CDF