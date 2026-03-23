Northern town implements 4-day workweek to save energy

THE Municipal Government of San Remigio in northern Cebu adopted a four-day compressed workweek starting Monday, March 23, 2026, to conserve energy.

In a public advisory, the local government said the new schedule aligns with Memorandum Circular 114 and sets regular operations from Monday to Thursday.

Most municipal offices operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Select departments, including Accounting, Treasury, Budget and Local Civil Registrar, follow adjusted hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The shortened workweek exempts frontline, emergency and essential services.

Offices operating with a skeletal workforce include the mayor’s office, vice mayor’s office, Emergency Medical Services, Commission on Elections, tourism office, traffic management, birthing facility and Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office. / DPC