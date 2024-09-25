‘Notorious snatcher’ nabbed for carrying a gun in Barangay Punta Princesa

AN alleged notorious snatcher who was the target of an armed person alarm was arrested by the police around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, along Sabellano Street, Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Ken Baclayon Tugahan, 20, of Sitio Upper Suran, Kinasang-an, Barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

Responding policemen recovered from his possession a .38 revolver with no serial number and loaded with one bullet.

According to Police Major Eraño Regidor, chief of the Labangon Police Station, they received a phone call informing them of an armed individual in the area.

Police officers led by Lieutenant Raymart Callao Rabanes quickly responded and apprehended the suspect, who was carrying the weapon.

Regidor disclosed that Tugahan was tagged as responsible for various snatching incidents in Pardo and its neighboring barangays.

His strategy involved getting inside a public utility jeepney, pointing a gun at the passengers, and stealing their possessions.

The suspect will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (AYB, TPT)