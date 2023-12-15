‘Notorious thief’ found dead in Balamban

A MAN suspected of being a notorious thief was discovered dead in bushes in Sitio Buliring, Barangay Abucayan, Balamban town, midwest Cebu around 7 a.m. Friday, December 15, 2023.

The victim was recognized by some locals as John-john Mahinay, who lived in Sitio Immaculada, Barangay Nangka, and was between the ages of 16 and 17.

Mahinay had cuts on his head believed to be inflicted by a hard object.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Joey Bicoy, chief of the Balamban Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the victim was well-known in the community for being a thief based on the information that he obtained from his grandmother and neighbors.

The grandmother told police that she had previously kicked her grandson out of her home for stealing P60,000.

Last December 7, the victim's neighbor also accused him of taking their chicken.

"Kawatan daw ning bataa! Pwerting daghanang naglagot mao ning nilayas sa ilang lugar," Bicoy said.

(This boy is a well-known robber; he fled their place since many people were angry at him).

The police are also looking into the possibility that the victim was murdered by his drinking partner as empty liquor bottles were found strewn around the area where his body was discovered.

The authorities are currently reviewing the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprit. (GPL, TPT)