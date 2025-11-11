Nouri wins Asean blitz chess title

FILIPINO FIDE Master Alekhine Nouri won the blitz category in the Open division of the Asean Individual Chess Championships-Gov. Henry Oaminal Cup, which concluded Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, at the Misamis Occidental Resort and Aquamarine Park in Ozamiz City.

The reigning Asian juniors rapid champion downed Russian International Master Miroslav Vlasenko in 61 moves of a Nimzovich duel.

“I just played my game and took it as an opportunity, good thing I won,” said the 19-year-old Nouri, also the current national junior champion.

Nouri, tied with Grandmaster Daniel Quizon at No. 1 with eight points apiece, secured the gold medal for having higher tiebreak points.

Nouri also beat Quizon in the seventh round.

Quizon defeated IM Christian Gian Karlo Arca in 47 moves of a King’s Indian Attack to take the silver medal.

The bronze medal went to Indonesian GM Novendra Priasmoro, who tallied seven points after prevailing over Filipino IM Mark Jay Bacojo in 31 moves of a Sicilian.

In the women’s division, WGM Janelle Mae Frayna captured the bronze medal in both rapid and blitz, while WFM Allaney Jia Doroy claimed the silver in blitz.

Russian WFM Anna Zhurova and Vietnamese WIM Nguyen Hong Anh ruled the rapid and blitz categories, respectively, while Vietnam’s IM Nguyen Quoc Hy won the men’s rapid gold medal. / PNA