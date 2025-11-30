November inflation seen easing to 1.1%-1.9%

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expects inflation in November 2025 to settle between 1.1 percent and 1.9 percent, with food and energy costs driving modest upward pressure on consumer prices.

Inflation print in October stood at 1.7 percent, the same rate as the previous month.

In its latest forecast, the central bank said the month’s price gains were partly fueled by inclement weather, which pushed up the prices of rice, fish and fruits. Higher electricity and oil prices, alongside a depreciating peso, are also seen adding to inflationary pressures.

These increases, however, are likely to be tempered by lower prices of meat and vegetables, the BSP noted.

The central bank said it will continue to closely track domestic and global developments that could affect its inflation and growth outlook, emphasizing that monetary policy decisions will remain data-dependent. / KOC